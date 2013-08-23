LONDON Aug 23 Outflows from emerging market funds gathered pace in the past week to reach more than $3 billion, banks said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.

The data from the Boston-based fund tracker, released to clients late on Thursday, showed $1.3 billion fleeing emerging debt funds in the week ending Aug 21, the biggest outflow since mid-July.

Within this sector, hard currency bonds, more sensitive to moves in U.S Treasuries, saw outflows more than double from the previous week to $732 million. Two-thirds of the outflow was down to selling by retail investors, the banks said.

Emerging assets have sold off heavily in recent weeks as markets have been persuaded the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to start cutting back its $85 billion-a-month stimulus from September.

Emerging dollar debt spreads over U.S. Treasuries have widened more than 20 basis points in the past week, 11EML= while equities are headed for their biggest weekly loss in two months .MSCIEF. Average yields on domestic currency debt have risen 20 basis points since the end of last week.

This week's outflow brings total outflows from emerging bond funds to $20.4 billion since end-May, when Fed chairman Ben Bernanke spoke of the possibility of reducing stimulus later in the year.

Emerging equity funds reported outflows of $1.73 billion, with Asia and Latin American funds leading the losses, the data showed. Brazilian funds with outflows of almost $500 million and China with $300 million led the outflows on a country-by-country basis.

