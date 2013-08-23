EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN/ROME Aug 23 Italian stock market regulator Consob alleged earlier this year Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) hindered the activity of regulators by providing incomplete or incorrect information in 2012, when its new management was already in charge.
A Consob document sent to prosecutors in Siena in February said that in April 2012 the bank provided "not truthful or misleading" information about a hybrid financial instrument, known as Fresh 2008, that Monte dei Paschi used to partly fund its purchase of smaller rival Antonveneta in 2008.
In the document, reviewed by Reuters, Consob also alleged that the Tuscan bank hid the true nature of a 2009 derivative contract with Japanese bank Nomura (8604.T) known as Alexandria in a series of written answers it gave to Consob between November 2011 and October 2012.
Consob declined to comment. Monte Paschi was not imediately available for comment.
Former Monte dei Paschi Chairman Giuseppe Mussari and former director general Antonio Vigni are both under investigation in relation to both the Antonveneta deal and a series of loss-making derivatives trades, including Alexandria.
They were replaced by CEO Fabrizio Viola, who took office in January 2012, and Chairman Alessandro Profumo, who was appointed in April 2012.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.