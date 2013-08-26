* Eurex suffers trading glitch

* Derivatives platform's time keeping broke down

* Trading halted for over an hour

* Deutsche Boerse says trading fully resumed 0730 GMT

(Recasts, adds cause for glitch)

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) halted trading on its derivatives platform Eurex for over an hour on Monday after the system suffered a time-keeping glitch.

"The market halt was triggered by an incorrect time synchronization within the system," the company said in a statement.

The platform was shut down at 0620 GMT, pre-trading resumed at 0720 GMT and all products were tradable again 10 minutes later, it said.

The market impact appeared to have been limited with a public holiday in London meaning most traders in Europe's largest equity market were not at their desks, and trading volumes were below their daily average.

Other global markets have faced technological glitches recently. Last week the Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) stock exchange halted trading for three hours citing a "connectivity issue". [ID:nL2N0GO02R]

Earlier this year, the Chicago Board Options Exchange delayed the start of trading for half a day.

Deutsche Boerse said the last market stoppage at Eurex occurred in October 2011.

Its cash and derivatives markets were available for 99.99 percent of the time in 2012, it said last week.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Ludwig Burger and Blaise Robinson; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jason Neely)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com)(+49 69 7565 1187)(Reuters Messaging: edward.taylor.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DEUTSCHEBOERSE EUREX/HALT

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.