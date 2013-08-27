BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile's vehicle sales up 3.6 pct y/y in March
* Says it sold 321,868 vehicles in March versus 310,811 vehicles year ago
LAGOS Aug 27 Dangote Group said it will borrow $3.3 bln to invest in a $9 billion oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and top oil producer.
The Nigerian group, which has interests ranging from cement to sugar and basic food processing to oil and gas, also said it was seeking an additional $2.25 billion from development funds for the project, into which it would put $3.5 billion of its own equity.
The loan would be signed with financiers on Sept. 4, it said in statement. Owner of Dangote Group, Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, announced plans for the refinery in April. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Says it sold 321,868 vehicles in March versus 310,811 vehicles year ago
* Says hog sales at 670 million yuan ($97.13 million) in March, average selling prices down 8.4 percent from Jan-Feb at 15.77 yuan/kg
* Says 1 billion won worth of its first series bonds with warrants have been exercised into 473,933 shares of the co, at 2,110 won/share