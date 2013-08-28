ALPBACH, Austria Aug 28 Austria must retain its position as biggest shareholder in Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) ahead of Carlos Slim if the company raises fresh capital, Telekom Austria's works council said.

Walter Hotz, supervisory board member and chairman of the works council, said on Wednesday a capital hike was not an imminent prospect but could be necessary to fund investments and acquisitions that the company is considering.

"At the moment... a capital increase is not an issue," Hotz told journalists at a news conference on the fringes of an industry conference in the Alpine village of Alpbach.

"But if we need money in the future, if investments and acquisitions are necessary, then we will need money and one possible form is a capital increase."

Hotz demanded that Austria, which holds 28 percent of the former state monopoly, keep its stake undiluted in the event of a capital increase to prevent being overtaken by Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX), which owns 24 percent.

America Movil launched a bid for the shares it does not already own in Dutch KPN (KPN.AS), the other European telecoms operator in which it took a major stake last year, raising the prospect that it may do the same with Telekom Austria.

Hotz declined to say whether a potential capital increase had been discussed by the supervisory board, citing the confidentiality of its meetings.

Telekom Austria is bidding to buy Serbian cable outfit SBB, which media reports have said may fetch up to 1 billion euros

($1.3 billion), and wants more acquisitions to become the biggest operator in central and eastern Europe. [ID:nL6N0FI0LI]

Hotz said the government, which faces national elections on Sept. 29, should recognise the structural importance of telecoms in the economy, and said its position as biggest shareholder was the best guarantee of jobs and long-term prospects.

"The republic must remain the first and biggest shareholder," he said. "For me personally, last but not least, the security of jobs is paramount."

Slim would currently be obliged to offer 9.50 euros per share for the rest of Telekom Austria - the price he paid to acquire the stake last year - but only until Sept. 25, when a deadline expires.

Telekom Austria shares fell 2.7 percent to 5.43 euros by 1047 GMT.

($1 = 0.7466 euros)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Heavens)

