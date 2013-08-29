(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By George Hay

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Co-operative Bank’s half-year results were always going to be shocking. If they hadn’t been, the mutually-owned UK lender would not have been downgraded to junk by Moody’s in May, and told to raise 1.5 billion pounds by the UK’s Prudential Regulation Authority. Still, the details are pretty gory.

Some of the Co-op’s 709 million pound pre-tax loss reflects the costs of changing direction. The bank is going to be a different type of lender in future – namely, a much smaller one than it had envisaged. It wasted 35 million pounds on the planned, but abandoned, acquisition of 600-odd branches from Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and it wrote off 148 million pounds invested in an information technology system suitable for a larger bank.

But Co-op Bank’s biggest problem is its loans. Back in December, impaired assets were already 10 percent of the loan book – way above the 5 percent and 7.7 percent levels of bigger British rivals Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds. After reclassifying a host of corporate assets, impaired loans are now over 12 percent.

Only about a quarter of the 496 million pounds of new provisions come from the loans that had not previously been classified as being in trouble. The rest sprung from “more proactive management”, in the bank's euphemistic words, coupled with better data. A blunter interpretation: the PRA considered the previous loss allowance, amounting to only 1.9 percent of Co-op’s 33.9 billion pound loan book, to be inadequate.

With a pitiful core Tier 1 ratio under Basel III rules of 3.2 percent, it might seem Co-op’s new management should be chewing the carpet. Actually, the bloodbath helps. A third of the planned capital increase is to come from exchanging Co-op debt for new instruments issued at a discount. Since the recapitalisation plan was announced in June, creditors have become increasingly angry at the prospect of taking a hit when Co-op’s mutual parent hasn’t done all it could by, for example, selling its retail operations.

But if creditors vote against the deal, Co-op Bank could go into resolution, exposing them to bigger losses. Bondholders now have greater clarity over the scale of Co-op’s predicament. And that should focus their minds.

