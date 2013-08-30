(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Dominic Elliott

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Curbing leverage in opaque areas of finance sounds like a good idea. The Financial Stability Board of global regulators reckons it can make markets safer by placing hard limits on lending against specific assets – particularly for securities lending and repo financing. If it wants to go down that path, the proposals need more work.

For borrowing cash against securitised products, the FSB’s proposals look too lax. Some securitised assets became effectively worthless during the crisis, but the FSB’s maximum proposed haircut is just 4 percent – 4 euros of every 100 euros stumped up in collateral. Even the FSB's highest minimum haircut of 7.5 percent – for vaguely termed "other assets" - looks low. And, in any case, asset risk profiles change over time.

To make matters worse, sovereign debt is excluded from the framework for margin requirements entirely. The FSB's reasoning is that sovereign debt is not subject to swings in the economic cycle in the same way as other assets. It has also implied sovereign debt is riskless when it’s centrally cleared.

That's wrong on both counts. For starters, the FSB acknowledges in a footnote that sovereign debt can become pro-cyclical under certain circumstances. And with the euro zone government debt crisis fresh in the memory, it is bizarre that the FSB saw fit to exclude it.

Then there's the misguided notion that central counterparty clearers (CCPs) can fully eliminate systemic risk. Sovereign debt accounted for 76 percent of all collateral used for securities financing transactions in 2012, according to the FSB. With estimates of the shadow banking sector's activity in the tens of trillions of dollars, that's a lot of risk for CCPs to absorb on their own.

The FSB has, fortunately, given itself until spring 2014 to gather feedback and refine the proposals. And its recommendation that firms look at the risk of their portfolios as a whole as well as longer-term historic data to determine margin requirements looks sound.

But the FSB's plans look weak compared to European Union proposals, reported by Reuters on Aug. 29, that would subject some shadow banking entities to the stringent capital rules that apply to banks. Perhaps FSB officials should undertake a fact-finding trip to Brussels.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Financial Stability Board outlined proposals on Aug. 29 to strengthen oversight and rules governing the so-called shadow banking sector.

- The FSB, an international body of regulators set up to overhaul markets in the wake of the financial crisis, focused on five areas: mitigating the systemic risks posed by the shadow banking sector to the regular banking system; making money market funds safer investments; ensuring those involved in securitisations have more skin in the game; regulating more thoroughly securities financing transactions; and mapping the systemic risks carried by shadow banking entities and activities.

- The proposals included stipulations on the methodologies banks should use to determine how much lending to provide against given securities and set limits for particular assets. These are open to consultation and will probably be finalised in spring 2014, the FSB said.

- Shadow bank entities will have until 2015 to comply fully with the new rules.

- Separately, the European Union has drawn up a draft policy document that would extend its capital rules for banks to shadow bank entities, Reuters reported on Aug. 29.

- FSB press release link.reuters.com/qej72v

- Reuters: 'Shadow' banks face 2015 deadline to comply with first global rules [ID:nL6N0GU3OX]

- Reuters: EU to consider capital charges on shadow banks - document [ID:nL6N0GU39P]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [ELLIOTT/]

(Editing by George Hay and Sarah Bailey)

((dominic.elliott@thomsonreuters.com))

((Reuters messaging: dominic.elliott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS SHADOW BANKS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.