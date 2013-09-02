DUBAI, Sept 2 Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat [BHMUT.UL] said on Monday it had signed a $250 million loan to help refinance part of a larger five-year facility.

The revolving credit facility covers about half of a $500 million five-year loan which the fund had signed in August 2008. The other half had been partly repaid and partly refinanced over the past two years, the fund said in a statement.

The loan forms part of Mumtalakat's overall financing and funding strategy, Mahmood Al Kooheji, CEO of Mumtalakat, said in the statement.

Five banks - National Bank of Bahrain NATB.BH, Gulf International Bank [GLFBK.UL], BBK BBKB.BH, Jordan's Arab Bank ARBK.AM and Dubai's Mashreq MASB.DU - provided the new loan. The statement gave no other details about the loan.

One of the smaller sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf region, Mumtalakat had $7.1 billion of assets under management at the end of September. It holds stakes in 40 firms in the kingdom's non-oil sector, including Bahrain Telecommunications Co BTEL.BH (Batelco) and Aluminium Bahrain ALBH.BH (Alba).

(Reporting by David French; Editing by Jane Merriman)

