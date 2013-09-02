BRIEF-AIICO Insurance reports FY pre-tax profit 11.83 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium income of 26.68 billion naira versus 6.75 billion naira year ago
MILAN, Sept 2 Mandarin Capital is selling 7.57 percent of Italian packaging machinery firm IMA through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, a spokeswoman for the Chinese-Italian private equity fund said on Monday.
A trader with direct knowledge of the operation said the shares were being sold at a price of between 18.5 and 18.8 euros each.
Shares in IMA closed at 19.8 euros on Monday.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)
* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium income of 26.68 billion naira versus 6.75 billion naira year ago
TIRANA, March 29 Albania's central bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 1.25 percent on Wednesday but signalled a possible tightening of monetary policy after October when it expects the economy to improve.
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.