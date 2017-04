ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya plans to issue at least 125 million lira ($62 million) of lira-denominated sukuk by the end of the year, deputy general manager Feyzullah Egriboyun told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bank Asya applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue sukuk, or Islamic bonds, worth up to 1 billion lira in July.

($1 = 2.0213 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)