WARSAW, Sept 5 The Polish unit of French lender
BNP Paribas has pulled back from its plans to issue shares but
may come back to the idea after third-quarter results, the bank
said in a statement on Thursday.
The bank had already suspended the issue in June, citing
'deeply adverse' conditions on the Warsaw stock exchange, and
now says that current market conditions are still unfavourable
due to the overhaul of the pension system.
Warsaw's blue-chip index WIG20 fell by as much as 6
percent on Thursday, its largest daily drop in two years, on
concerns that changes to the Polish pension system could
undermine financial markets.
BNP Paribas Polska is obliged to issue shares to meet the
Polish financial regulator's (KNF) requirement to raise its free
float to 15 percent.
