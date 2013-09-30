JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 More than 2,000 workers at the South African subsidiary of brewer SABMiller went on strike on Monday, demanding a 9.5 percent pay increase, a union representative said.

"There are high level discussions with union leaders and directors at SAB to resolve the matter," said Katishi Masemola, General Secretary at the Food and Allied Workers Union.

About 2,200 of some 3,000 employees at South African Breweries walked off the job after the beer maker offered a 5.5 percent increase, less than the 9.5 percent they were demanding.

SABMiller shares were flat at 0845 GMT in Johannesburg, compared with a 0.6 percent drop by the Top-40 index.