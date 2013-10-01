Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PMI
Markit and HSBC will publish Polish manufacturing PMI index
for September at 0700 GMT.
NUCLEAR ENERGY
France's Trade Minister Nicole Bricq told the Rzeczpospolita
daily that French companies could supply technology and reactors
to Poland's planned nuclear power plant.
During her talks with Poland's economy minister Janusz
Piechocinski Bricq proposed that a Polish-French seminar be
organised before March 2014, during which technical decisions
could be made.
AMAZON
Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, plans to spend
some 300 million dollars in building three logistics centres in
Poland and hiring 6,000 people, Gazeta Wyborcza daily wrote
quoting its sources in local city councils.
PGNIG
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG found gas reserves in Libya,
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said quoting Libya's National Oil
Corporation. PGNiG is extracting some 115,000 cubic metres of
gas per day at its first drilled well.
POLIMEX
Polish construction group Polimex was given more time to
reach an agreement with its debt holders. The company said on
Monday evening that the deadline was postponed by one month,
until the end of October.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX