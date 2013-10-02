(For other news from Reuters Nordic Investment Summit, click here)

STOCKHOLM Oct 2 Sweden's financial watchdog, one of Europe's toughest regulators, said on Wednesday it is closer to introducing rules that force borrowers to pay down their mortgages than rolling out more measures to restrain banks from lending.

Sweden is one of Europe's strongest economies, and while its major banks made it through the debt crisis relatively unscathed, concerns over high household debt and an unabated rise in property prices have kept policymakers on edge.

Martin Andersson, head of the Financial Supervisory Authority, said household lending had moved more or less "horizontally" in recent months, and despite a small pick-up there was currently no need to force borrowers to amortise.

"We haven't seen any need to introduce it now, so if it continues in this way we probably won't see a need in the next couple of months either, depending on what happens in the economy," he said at the Reuters Nordic Investment Summit.

Household lending in Sweden was up 4.8 percent in August from the previous year - lower than the double-digit increases seen before the 2008-2009 downturn but up slightly from earlier this year.

Andersson said forced amortisation, however, would likely be its next step should there be a resurgence in borrowing.

"If we see that things run away too quickly - even though we see and always argue that there are a lot of drawbacks with hard amortisation requirements - we still think that is probably the way to tackle the development that we have seen so far, if it runs away," he said. "We are not there yet."

Swedes take on average 140 years to pay down their mortgages and have a long history of paying only interest on their home loans. Authorities have been working to change that culture without hurting economic growth.

Sweden's regulator has already introduced a loan-to-value limit of 85 percent on new mortgages and earlier this year forced banks to raise risk weights on their mortgage portfolios to 15 percent to get them more in line with European peers.

In recent weeks, some policymakers have suggested that risk weights should go even higher - even as high as 35 percent - to help to curb risks in a financial system whose bank assets are some four times the country's economic output. [ID:nL5N0HK275] [ID:nS3N0H500V]

Andersson said such new measures were not on the agenda.

"We just did this tripling of the risk weights," he said. "I think we should let that play out a bit more before we start revising that figure." Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

