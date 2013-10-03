BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) enters Memorandum Of Understanding
* Singapore Exchange (sgx) and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (Spdb) have entered into a memorandum of understanding
LONDON Oct 3 Average daily foreign exchange spot volumes traded on the EBS trading platform rose by 3 percent in September, parent company ICAP said on Thursday.
Volumes traded rose to $81.2 billion from $78.7 billion in August when volumes typically fall due to holidays. They fell 27 percent from $111.9 billion in September 2012.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc . Volumes on EBS have been hit this year as it tries to curb high-frequency trading on its platform.
Thomson Reuters is strong in 'Commonwealth' currencies such as the British pound and the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.
* Singapore Exchange (sgx) and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (Spdb) have entered into a memorandum of understanding
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders