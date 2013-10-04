MILAN Oct 3 Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup (RCSM.MI) said on Friday the chairman of its RCS Sport unit, that organises sports events including the famous cycling race Giro d'Italia, had resigned.

In a statement, the board of RCS Sport said it acknowledged the resignation of Flavio Biondi as chairman, adding he would be replaced by Raimondo Zanaboni.

Earlier this week RCS said it had hired an external company to launch an audit into "the nature of certain banking transactions carried out with associations connected to RCS Sport but not consolidated in the group".

(Reporting by Claudia Cristofori, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

