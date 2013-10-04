LONDON Oct 4 The cost of insuring one-year U.S.
government bonds against default rose 7 basis points to 58 bps
on Friday, hitting its highest level since August 2011,
according to Markit.
The one-year CDS stands 17 basis points above the five-year
rate, the widest gap since July 2011. One-year CDS was just 6
bps at the beginning of September.
With no clear progress in Washington's debt talks, financial
markets were facing up to the possibility the deadlock could
extend to Oct. 17, when the government will effectively run out
of cash.
Hitting the $16.7 trillion borrowing limit could lead to an
unprecedented U.S. default which could wreak havoc in global
financial markets.
In normal circumstances, it is costlier to buy longer-term
credit protection and yields on longer-dated debt are usually
higher than on bonds maturing in the near future.
So the current curve inversion - considered a classic sign
of credit stress - reflects investors concern over a looming
default.
The yield on one-month Treasury bills stood at 0.1325
percent, having hit its highest since November on
Thursday. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is slightly
higher on the day at 2.6147 percent but has been
falling in recent weeks.