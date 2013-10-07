(Updates with link to Reuters Insider interview)
* Should prepare for worst over crisis, says finance
minister
* Says unfair to describe S.African economy as "fragile"
* Rand sell-off overdone, South Africa will miss growth
target
By Carolyn Cohn and Sujata Rao
LONDON, Oct 7 The global community should fear
the worst over the U.S. debt crisis and shore up its economic
defences accordingly, South Africa's finance minister said on
Monday.
Financial markets are getting nervous that the budget
deadlock in Congress may not be resolved before Oct 17, the
deadline to raise U.S. borrowing limits. That could lead to an
unprecedented technical default by the world's largest economy.
Pravin Gordhan said there was a "heightened sense of
anxiety" among the world's investors and policymakers.
"This is clearly an issue that might go to the brink. All of
us need nerves of steel at this point," Gordhan told Reuters and
Reuters Insider on the sidelines of a conference in London. "We
need to anticipate the worst and hope that we all have
sufficient defences in place."
Gordhan earlier told the conference economic growth in South
Africa would not reach its 2.7 percent target this year but
would not fall below 2 percent.
He said the U.S. crisis might cast the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) into an "extraordinary role".
Meanwhile, emerging economies needed to make sure of their
fiscal credibility and to take steps to address vulnerabilities
such as high current account deficits.
NOT SO FRAGILE
South Africa's reliance on external capital flows to plug
its balance of payments deficit has seen it labelled as one of
the "fragile five" major emerging economies.
Gordhan criticised the description as "regrettable" and
demonstrating "the short-sightedness of financial commentary."
"We don't feel fragile at all. We have a better growth path
than many of the developed economies in the world, and a lot
better prospects," he said.
Plugging South Africa's current account deficit, one of the
biggest in the world at more than 6 percent of its economy,
would be no problem, Gordhan said, citing healthy foreign demand
for the country's debt.
Gordhan also told Reuters markets looked better prepared now
than they were in May or June for a scaling back of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's money-printing - the timing of which is likely
to have been pushed back by the debt impasse.
Emerging economies have benefited hugely from the Fed's $85
billion-a-month money-printing and many policymakers have urged
caution and asked the Fed for more clarity on its plans.
"The markets (now) actually have some sense of
anticipation... Some kind of pricing has taken place," Gordhan
said referring to the emerging markets selloff triggered over
the summer by the tapering hints.
"There is an understanding that we need a greater level of
clarity... in the way in which tapering takes place so we can
minimise negative effects."
Analysts now see a cutback as unlikely before January, given
data releases have been held up by the U.S. government shutdown.
CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT
As well as uncertainty about U.S. events, South Africa's
economy has also been hit by falling demand for metals exports
and by labour unrest. Strikes hit the car and gold industries,
two key exporting sectors, following on from last year's deadly
clashes at platinum mines.
"Employers and unions need to change the culture and start
embracing a culture of constructive engagement so you don't have
long and extended strikes taking place," Gordhan said.
South African exports fell 7 percent in August, data showed
recently, signalling that the rand's 15 percent
year-to-date losses against the dollar are yet to provide any
relief.
Gordhan said weak demand for metals was partly to blame,
with the U.S. and euro zone recoveries still looking shaky.
He told the conference the authorities now consider the
rand's weakness to be overdone.
"(The rand) has overcome the overvalued status it had a few
years ago but we all know that a balance must be found between
benefits to exporters and the inflationary impact of an
over-depreciated rand," he told the conference.
"The market tends to overdo itself and that's what we are
experiencing at the moment."
(Additional reporting by Axel Threlfall; Editing by John
Stonestreet)