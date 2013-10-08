Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PZU AND ALIOR Polish top insurer PZU wants to take over Rabobank's Polish unit BGZ as well as Alior Bank and later merge the two companies, the Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources. COAL Australian Balamara Resources considers placing its Polish assets from the mining sector in a special purpose vehicle that it could finally float on the Warsaw stock exchange, Puls Biznesu reported citing Balamara officials. Balamara has received permission from state authorities to restart the coal mine in Nowa Ruda, near the Polish city of Walbrzych. DEFENCE SECTOR The merger of Poland's state-controlled defence companies will end by the middle of next year, that is longer than the government initially assumed, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported. EARLY ELECTIONS The ruling Civic Platform party (PO) between March and June this year had considered to hold earlier parliamentary elections, but has no such plans now, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski of the junior coalition partner PSL told the Gazeta Wyborcza daily. Parliamentary elections are scheduled for late 2015. WINDMILLS Bilfinger Crist Offshore (BCO) will invest at least 326 million zlotys ($105.48 million) in a factory near the coastal city of Szczecin to produce elements for windmills, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. FERTILISERS Polish chemical company Police, which belongs to Grupa Azoty, has reveived the first delivery of phoshorites from the deposit in Senegal it has purchased earlier this year, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. Police plans to import about 100,000 tonnes of phosphorites from Senegal this year and 400,000 tonnes next year. RETAIL SALES Polish upmarket food retailer Alma has recorded over a 10-percent rise in sales in September in yet another signal of the economic rebound, Alma's chief executive Jerzy Mazgaj told the Rzeczpospolita daily. CENTRAL BANK Polish growth should accelerate to around three percent next year, as data point to an economic recovery, a member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Monday. CHURCH Sixty-four percent of Poles negatively assess actions taken by the Polish Catholic church in cases of sexual abuses committed by priests, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0906 Polish zlotys)