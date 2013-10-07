MILAN/LONDON Oct 7 Egyptian tycoon Naguib
Sawiris has increased his short position in Telecom Italia
shares after Telefonica struck a deal to
gradually take control of the debt-laden Italian operator.
Sawiris, who unsuccessfully attempted to buy a 3 billion
euro stake in Telecom Italia last year, has built up a short
position of 1.2 percent through his Orascom TMT investments
holding company, data from market regulator Consob showed on
Monday.
On Friday the short position was 1 percent.
Last week Telefonica struck a deal with its Italian partners
to gradually secure full sway over Telco, the holding company
that controls Telecom Italia via a 22.4 percent stake.
The deal led to the resignation of long standing executive
chairman Franco Bernabe who had been seeking support for a
capital increase of up to 5 billion euros to avoid a downgrade
to junk and help fund badly needed investments in Italy. The
company is burdened by nearly 29 billion euros of net debt.
Telefonica instead is seen as favouring asset sales, such as
Telecom Italia's prized unit in Brazil TIM Participacoes.
Sawiris did not respond immediately to requests for comment
on his move.
A source familiar with his thinking said the tycoon was
shorting Telecom Italia shares on expectations there will be a
credit downgrade soon, and that chances of Telefonica managing
to sell TIM in time to avoid a capital raising were slender.
On Monday Standard and Poor's placed the ratings of Telecom
Italia on creditwatch negative for a possible
downgrade to junk status.
Last Friday trade union officials said Telecom Italia's new
chief executive Marco Patuano will unveil a business plan
outlining the future of its South American units and a possible
corporate restructuring in Italy at a board meeting on Nov. 7.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Danilo Masoni, Leila Aboud;
editing by David Evans)