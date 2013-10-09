Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PEIXIN
The Chinese maker of equipment and production lines for
hygienic products says it needs other forms of financing to
complete its 2013 investment plan, including new equity after
its initial public offer in Warsaw raised less than it planned.
AMREST
The restaurant operator, which includes Starbucks and Burger
King brands in its Polish portfolio, will open 100 new outlets
this year, writes Parkiet.
BUDGET DEFICIT
Poland's central budget deficit was over 29 billion zlotys
($9.42 billion) at the end of September, up from 27 billion
after the first eight months of the year, a deputy finance
minister said on Tuesday.
