BRIEF-National Bank of Abu Dhabi says merger with First Gulf Bank becomes effective
* says merger with First Gulf Bank has become effective on close of trading on March 30, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nKatBg) Further company coverage:
(Corrects to show guidance is over BTPs and not mid-swaps)
By Josie Cox
LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy opened books on a seven-year euro bond, maturing May 1 2021, on Wednesday and is marketing the notes at BTPs 3.75% March 2021 plus 10/12bp, after receiving indications of interest over EUR3.5bn, a lead manager said
On Tuesday it announced Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, HSBC and UniCredit would manage the sale of the bonds, which are rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+.
Last month Maria Cannata, the head of debt management at the Treasury, said that Italy was considering launching its first seven-year bond, at outset, to tap growing appetite for the maturity.
Italy has launched two new syndicated bonds in 2013, a 15-year and a 30-year, both of which raised EUR6bn at issue.
(Reporting by Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: