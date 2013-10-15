Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's statistics office will publish inflation data for
September, with analysts expecting the annual figure at 1.15
percent.
PENSION FUNDS
Polish privately held pension funds will have to hold 75
percent of their assets in shares only for two years and not
indefinitely as was earlier planned, daily Rzeczpospolita
reported on changes to the government's pension reform plan.
TPSA
Poland's largest telecom operator may pay less for new
mobile frequencies than earlier expected, also thanks to its
infrastructure co-operation with the local Deutsche Telekom
arm, daily Parkiet quoted analysts as saying.
