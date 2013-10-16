LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Smaller companies are tapping the
European high yield market in greater numbers than ever before,
says Moody's, highlighting recent issuance from European
companies with Ebitda as low as GBP20m.
Nearly a fifth of 2013's debut high yield issuers have had
Ebitda of less than USD100m-equivalent, according to the ratings
agency, over three-times more than in previous years.
"It is encouraging to see the success of these relatively
small companies in issuing bonds at the bottom of the ratings
spectrum," says Chetan Modi, a managing director in Moody's
European leveraged finance team.
"However, it remains to be seen whether this is a temporary
consequence of investors' search for yield, that will diminish
as interest rates rise."
While its longevity is still in question, the trend's
significance this year has been undeniable, as even companies
with Ebitda less than USD50m-equivalent have been able to get
deals across the line.
Six such companies have tapped the market this year,
according to Moody's, with September alone seeing three from the
UK - Study Group, Avanti Communications and Soho House.
Study Group's Ebitda for the year ending June 30 2013 was
only GBP39m. Avanti's in this period was even lower at GBP21m,
while Soho House's 2012 Ebitda was less than GBP20m.
The GBP115m issue from Soho House was also the lowest
issuance size for a new European LBO.
Study Group, the company with the largest Ebitda, was the
only one of these deals with a fully European execution,
however.
Study Group's sterling deal was run off London syndicate
desks with only European roadshows. Avanti by contrast tapped
the dollar market, and while Soho House's deal was in sterling,
it was managed by US boutique investment bank Imperial Capital
with a US roadshow taking place before European meetings.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)