BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
PARIS Oct 15 French investment bank Natixis is set to announce a plan to cut 700 jobs by 2015 as part of a drive to cut costs, according to two union sources with knowledge of the plan.
"Management held a meeting on Monday and presented the restructuring plan for the business lines through to 2015," one of the sources who attended the meeting told Reuters. "The total job cuts will be 700, according to the plan."
A spokeswoman for Natixis declined to comment. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
STRASBOURG, April 4 All financial business denominated in euros should be moved from London to the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, an EU lawmaker said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, April 4 Shares in Egypt's MM Group will start trading next Tuesday following this week's placement, in which the company raised 750 million pounds ($42 million) by selling a 30 percent stake to investors.