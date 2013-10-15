PARIS Oct 15 French investment bank Natixis is set to announce a plan to cut 700 jobs by 2015 as part of a drive to cut costs, according to two union sources with knowledge of the plan.

"Management held a meeting on Monday and presented the restructuring plan for the business lines through to 2015," one of the sources who attended the meeting told Reuters. "The total job cuts will be 700, according to the plan."

A spokeswoman for Natixis declined to comment. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)