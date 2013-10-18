JOHANNESBURG Oct 18 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday one of its shaft
chairpersons at platinum producer Lonmin was shot dead
in the restive platinum belt town of Marikana, an incident sure
to stoke labour tensions.
"He was killed last night. We don't know why at this stage,
but there appears to be a resurgence of violence in the area,"
NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters.
NUM has had tens of thousands of members in the platinum
shafts poached by a rival group, the Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union, in a turf war that killed dozens of
people in 2012. Sporadic killings have occurred this year.