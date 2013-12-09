(Refiled to remove extraneous text character in headline)
PARIS Dec 9 French mobile operator Bouygues
Telecom said on Monday it would include a superfast 4G
mobile broadband service in all of its service packages at no
extra cost, in a response to upstart rival Iliad's 4G
pitch last week.
Bouygues said all of its current 3G customers would
immediately and automatically be upgraded to 4G, having already
said last week it would include the new service in its low-cost
offers, just like Iliad's Free Mobile.
Bouygues and its larger rivals Orange and SFR
had hoped their newly built 4G networks would command
higher prices and help restore profit margins which have been
eroded by the new competition from Iliad.
"Operators could have used these 4G offers to boost their
margins, but instead, they're shooting themselves in the foot,"
a Paris-based trader said.
Bouygues Telecom will now offer an unlimited 4G mobile
package for 24.99 euros a month, down from 29.99 euros
previously.
This is pricier than Free Mobile's 19.99-euro package, but
Bouygues is hoping to capitalise on the headstart it has in
rolling out its 4G network, thanks to the authorisation it
obtained earlier this year to re-use radio spectrum once used
for voice traffic.
A second trader said that while Bouygues' move could help it
boost market share it would make it tougher for the company to
raise average revenue per user (ARPU) and to steady earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Bouygues reaffirmed its full-year outlook last month and
aims to stabilise EBITDA in its telecom unit at around 900
million euros through savings.
All eyes are now on Orange and SFR, which have so far left
their tariffs unchanged despite Free's new marketing on 4G.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Blaise Robinson and Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)