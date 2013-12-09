LONDON Dec 9 An initial examination of a
helicopter that crashed into a pub in Glasgow killing nine
people and injuring 32 has found no evidence of engine or gear
box failure, Britain's air accident investigator said on Monday.
The Eurocopter EC135 T2, made by a subsidiary of aerospace
group EADS, dropped from the sky onto the Clutha pub in
Scotland's biggest city last month while more than 100 people
were crammed inside, killing all three crew and six
others.
"Initial assessment provided no evidence of major mechanical
disruption of either engine and indicated that the main rotor
gearbox was capable of providing drive from the No 2 engine
power turbine to the main rotos and to the fenestron drive
shaft," the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.
The AAIB said a detailed examination of the helicopter was
ongoing.