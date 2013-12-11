Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): CENTRAL BANK Poland's president is close to selecting former finance minister Jerzy Osiatynski for the vacant seat on the central bank's rate-setting council, two sources informed about the presidential administration's deliberations told Reuters. 2014 STATE BUDGET Poland's parliament will debate on the 2014 budget bill on Wednesday. PGE CEO The current head of the energy market regulator URE, Marek Woszczyk, is likely to become the next chief executive of Poland's largest utility PGE, the Puls Biznesu newspaper reported on Wednesday without naming its sources. CAR FACTORY The Puls Biznesu daily reported that Germany's Volkswagen is likely to open a new factory in Poland. The daily estimates the investment could amount to 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion)and create 3,000 jobs. MUTUAL FUNDS Net inflows to Poland's investment funds reached nearly 16 billion zlotys ($5.27 billion) in the January-November period, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.7261 euros) ($1 = 3.0357 Polish zlotys)