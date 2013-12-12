Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): VW PLANT Volkswagen is considering building a new factory in Poland to assemble the Crafter large delivery van, two people familiar with the matter said. PGNIG Polish gas monopoly PGNiG will sign a cooperation letter with American Chevron concerning shale gas exploration, business daily Puls Biznesu wrote. LOT Troubled Polish airline LOT expects a 2013 operating loss of around 20 million zlotys ($6.6 million), around 122 million less than it had anticipated, its chief executive said on Wednesday. CHF MORTGAGES Poland may make it easier for people to file for consumer bankruptcy and be able to pay off their mortgages over a longer period of time, if a court decides it is justified, daily Gazeta Wyborcza wrote. Regulations are now structured in a way that former real-estate owners not only lose their home when they go into default but they are still left with a debt to pay off. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX