BUDGET
Poland's parliament to hold a final vote on the 2014 state
budget draft.
INFLATION
Poland's statistics office releases inflation data for
November at 1300 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the
figure to come in at an annual 0.9 percent.
CURRENT ACCOUNT, M3
The central bank will publish October current account and
November M3 money supply data at 1300 GMT.
Analysts expect a C/A gap of 452 million euros and money
supply to rise by an annual 6.4 percent.
CENTRAL BANK
A reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus has already been
priced in by markets, the head of Poland's central bank said on
Thursday, and any effect on Polish bonds and currency should be
limited.
GORENJE
Slovenian household appliance maker Gorenje GORE.LJ has
failed to line up buyers for all shares on offer in a planned
listing in Warsaw, three sources close to the issue said on
Thursday, with Slovenia's debt crisis deterring investors.
SHALE GAS
U.S. energy major Chevron will join forces on shale gas
exploration in south-eastern Poland with local state-controlled
gas firm PGNiG to lower costs and speed up the work, PGNiG said
in a statement on Thursday.
TAURON
Poland's power company Tauron sees wholesale power prices
continue to fall in 2014 and says a rebound in possible in 2015,
the firm's chief executive officer was quoted as saying by
Parkiet daily.
GGE
Slovakia's gas company Grabofal Group Energy (GGE), which
has just started operating on Poland's gas market, is planning
to debut on Warsaw Stock Exchange, Puls Biznesu daily quoted
GGE's Chief Executive Officer, Roland Toth as saying.
CAPITAL PARK
Polish real estate company Capital Park to debut on Warsaw
Stock Exchange.
