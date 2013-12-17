Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): WAGES AND EMPLOYMENT DATA Poland releases employment and corporate wage growth data at 1300 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect wages to have grown 2.9 percent year-on-year last month. For more forecasts, see or. BOND BUY-BACK Poland plans to buy back up to a total of 9 billion zlotys ($2.96 billion) in bonds due in January and April 2014 at a tender on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement on Monday. PENSION OVERHAUL A group of economists and lawyers led by former finance minister Leszek Balcerowicz and former head of the constitutional tribunal Jerzy Stepien have sent a letter to President Bronislaw Komorowski asking him not to sign the government's pension overhaul bill, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported. President has time to decide whether to sign the bill until January 2. PZU Croatia's government said on Monday it had received two binding bids for 50-55 percent of its leading insurer, Croatia Osiguranje. The bidders are Polish state insurer PZU and Croatian tobacco and tourism group Adris. PKO BP Poland's largest bank, state-controlled PKO BP, has strengthened its capital position since last year, data from the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the Polish financial watchdog KNF showed on Monday. WIG20 The Parkiet daily quotes equity analysts saying the clothing company LPP and Alior Bank could join Poland's WIG20 blue-chip index as part of a revision scheduled for spring. SHIPYARDS The Mars fund managed by Poland's state industrial agency ARP has signed agreements of cooperation with two companies from the offshore services sector, Drydocks World and Maritime World. The agreement could include servicing drilling platform, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. ROADS Polish state road authority GDDKiA has renounced a deal with the consortium of Polimex-Mostostal and Doprostaw for the construction of the express road from the city of Bielsko-Biala to Zwardon. GDDKiA plans to announce a new tender for the construction of the road in January. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX