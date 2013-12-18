PARIS Dec 18 AirAsia Chief Executive
Tony Fernandes dismissed speculation of an aircraft order bubble
in Asia as his group ordered 25 jets worth $6 billion on top of
500 already ordered.
"I think all the planes that Airbus and Boeing have sold can
be delievered in Asia, which is much bigger than Europe," he
said.
"Whether all the airlines that bought them have a solid plan
behind them, I can't comment, but definitiely the market can
take it," he added.
Large orders by AirAsia and rival Lion Air have prompted
some industry analysts to express concerns about over-ordering
by low-cost carriers anxious to tap into the region's growth.
Fernandes also reiterated interest in a re-engined version
of the long-haul Airbus A330, but speaking at the same plane
order ceremony, Airbus executives deflected questions about
whether they would consider such a plan.