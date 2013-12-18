PARIS Dec 18 French cooperative group InVivo
and U.S.-based Archer Daniels Midland Co are
considering developing operational ties in grain trading to
build on their current relationship as fellow shareholders in
Toepfer, InVivo's CEO said on Wednesday.
InVivo and ADM executives recently met in Paris and agreed
to study possible synergies to strengthen their trading
activities, Thierry Blandinieres told Reuters.
"We asked the question - what can we do together at an
operational level?," he said. "I would like to develop much
greater synergies between our groups, ADM and InVivo, through
Toepfer or otherwise."
U.S.-based ADM is a leading global grain trader and owns 80
percent of German-based Toepfer International. InVivo, a
grouping of more than 200 farmer-owned cooperatives, holds the
remaining 20 percent but does not have an operational role in
Toepfer.