Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): DOVE OSIATYNSKI TO JOIN MPC Poland's president will appoint former finance minister Jerzy Osiatynski to a vacant seat on the central bank's rate-setting council most probably on Friday, a senior government source said. PENSION REFORM Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is convinced that the president will sign a new pension law that transfers all treasury bonds held by private pension funds to the state in order to cut public debt, Tusk told Polska The Times daily. SLOVAK GROUP IPO Slovak energy group Grafobal Energy Group plans to raise up to 50 million euros for acquisitions through the IPO in Poland. Grafobal's debut on the Warsaw bourse is planned for the first quarter of 2014, its CEO told Parkiet daily. PGNIG CEO Mariusz Zawisza, CEO of one of the PGNiG' daughter companies, will become the new chief of the Poland's gas monopoly, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying. POLISH BONDS Polish zloty will strenghten and Polish bond prices will go up because the Polish economy gains its momentum, Franklin Templeton Investment Management bond portfolio manager David Zahn told Parkiet daily. OPINION POLL Support for the main opposition party Law and Justice stood at 29 percent in December, while 25 percent of respondents expressed their backing for the ruling Civic Platform in the Homo Homini poll published by Rzeczpospolita. ECONOMIC GROWTH Poland's economic growth will accelerate to 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.9 percent in the previous three months od 2013, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted Economy Ministry's estimates. R&D SPENDINGS According to a consulting firm KPMG, in 2020 Poland will spend 35.6 billion zlotys on research and development or 1.6 percent of GDP, up from 14.4 billion in 2012, Rzeczpospolita daily said. CYFROWY POLSAT The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development agreed to buy 7.4 percent in Cyfrowy Polsat as part of the Poland's largest media group's plan to take over the country's No.3 mobile player Polkomtel, Cyfrowy said.