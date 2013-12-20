BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $276 mln multifamily K-deal, K-J13
* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/MOSCOW Dec 20 Russian state-owned oil major Rosneft has approved the purchase of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley's large commodities business, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
"Rosneft's board has decided to buy. The acquisition will happen in stages," one of the sources said.
It was not immediately clear whether Rosneft was buying the entire division, including assets such as U.S. oil transportation and logistics firm TransMontaigne, or just parts of it.
Rosneft and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available to comment.
* Intact Financial Corp - estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q1 of 2017 of approximately $88 million on a pre-tax basis
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - CEO George R. Aylward's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nc5Xyh] Further company coverage: