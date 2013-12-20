LONDON/MOSCOW Dec 20 Russian state-owned oil major Rosneft has approved the purchase of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley's large commodities business, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"Rosneft's board has decided to buy. The acquisition will happen in stages," one of the sources said.

It was not immediately clear whether Rosneft was buying the entire division, including assets such as U.S. oil transportation and logistics firm TransMontaigne, or just parts of it.

Rosneft and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available to comment.