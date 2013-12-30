Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
GPW
The Warsaw bourse's holds its last session this
year.
PENSION REFORM
Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski signed off on Friday
on a pension reform that critics say amounts to nationalisation,
but aides said he would send the law to a constitutional
tribunal for checks.
GORENJE
The Slovenian household appliance maker debuts on the Warsaw
Stock Exchange. Earlier this month the company raised far less
than planned from its share offer in Poland.
PIR
Poland's state-owned investment vehicle PIR plans around 1
billion zlotys ($332.14 million) in investment projects next
year, its chief Mariusz Grendowicz told daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna.
TELECOMS
Polish telecoms watchdog UKE expects its 2014 income at 3.3
billion zlotys, mainly from new broadband frequencies sales,
daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
KGHM
On Jan 9 Europe's No.2 copper producer will start talks with
union representatives over payments, daily Parkiet reported.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.0108 Polish zlotys)