(Corrects spelling of Indian minister's name to Antony from
Anthony)
NEW DELHI Jan 1 India has cancelled a $770
million helicopter deal with British-Italian company
AgustaWestland after accusations it bribed officials, a top
defence ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Defence Minister A.K. Antony has said he did not believe
AgustaWestland's denial that it paid bribes to swing the deal
for the purchase of 12 helicopters for top politicians.
AgustaWestland, a division of Italian defence group
Finmeccanica, denies any wrongdoing. A spokesman for
India's defence ministry was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Louise Ireland and
Anthony Barker)