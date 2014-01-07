BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.59
* Ameris Bancorp announces 20% increase in operating results for first quarter 2017
LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - Indications of interest on the Republic of Ireland's new 10-year benchmark now exceed EUR9bn according to a market source. Books are open and guidance has been set at mid-swaps plus 145bp area from initial price thoughts of 150bp area.
* Ameris Bancorp announces 20% increase in operating results for first quarter 2017
* Acquires liabilities in Q1 of the total nominal value of 216.7 million zlotys ($54.23 million), down 8 percent year on year