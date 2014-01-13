BUCHAREST Jan 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania's finance ministry tenders 500 million lei ($150.47
million) in bonds due in 2021.
INFLATION DATA
The National Statistics Board will release inflation data
for December at 0800 GMT.
A median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters showed
Romanian inflation at 1.5 percent year-on-year in December vs
1.8 percent in November. The monthly forecast is 0.2 percent.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT, WAGES DATA
The National Statistics Board will release industrial output
and average wage data for November at 0800 GMT.
ROMANIA FINAL GDP EXPANDS 4.1 PCT Y/Y IN Q3-STATS
Romania's economy ROGDPQ=ECI grew by 4.1 percent in the
third quarter, driven by exports and a bumper harvest, final
official data showed on Friday, confirming an earlier estimate.
ROMANIA JAN-NOV ENERGY PRODUCTION FALLS 6.4 PCT Y/Y
Romania's energy production fell 6.4 percent on the year in
January-November, while imports plunged 15.7 percent, data from
the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.
CEE MARKETS
Central European government bonds and currencies firmed on
Friday as weak U.S. jobs data boosted expectations for an
early-year rally in the region's markets.
RETAIL
Retailer Lidl plans to open 14 new stores in Romania this
year, with an estimated investment of 14 million euros. Lidl
will have 183 units at the end of the year on the local market.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
CAR REGISTRATIONS
Car registrations were down by about 13 percent on the year
in 2013, to about 57,700 units. Ziarul Financiar, Page 8
STERLING RESOURCES
Canada-listed oil and gas group Sterling Resources
is considering reducing its participation to up to half of
present levels in three oil perimeters from the Black Sea, a
company official said.
The perimeters are Midia and Pelican where Sterling holds a
65 percent stake, and Luceafarul where it hold a 50 percent
stake. Ziarul Financiar, Page 8
