LONDON Jan 14 Banks have been contacted about
providing longer-term financing to refinance a jumbo bridge loan
that is backing Suntory Holdings Ltd's $16 billion
acquisition of Beam Inc, banking sources said on
Tuesday.
Suntory said that it would fund the purchase of the US
drinks maker with cash and a fully committed financing from Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ when it announced the acquisition on
Monday.
Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have already
been contacted about potentially refinancing BoTM's bridge loan,
although details have yet to be determined, the sources said.
Suntory is buying Beam Inc for $13.6 billion in cash plus
debt in a $16 billion deal that will make the Japanese company
the world's third-largest spirits maker.
The refinancing could be done as a series of co-ordinated
bilateral loans from individual banks to Suntory, as a single
club loan provided by several relationship banks or as a
syndicated loan with a wider distribution to retail banks.
Japanese companies traditionally get far cheaper loan rates
from liquid Japanese banks by borrowing on a bilateral basis,
and have previously been reluctant to syndicate loans widely.
"Suntory is not keen on syndicated loans. They do not see a
point in borrowing when they can get cheaper rates through
bilateral loans," one of the sources said.
More banks are expected to join a financing for Suntory
however, given the size of the acquisition. Bankers are calling
for a large loan for Suntory to be syndicated as international
banks are eager to lend to Japanese companies.
Wireless company SoftBank Corp recently raised a jumbo 1.98
trillion yen ($20 billion) loan last September to refinance a
bridge loan from December 2012 that backed SoftBank's
acquisition of US-based telecom company Sprint Corp, which was
the biggest overseas acquisition by a Japanese company.
That loan, which was the biggest-ever syndicated loan raised
in Asia Pacific, was syndicated to more than 60 banks.
Suntory's acquisition of Beam is Japan's third-largest
overseas acquisition ever, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Suntory is paying $83.50 per share in cash, which represents
a 25 percent premium to Beam's closing stock price of $66.97 on
Friday.
The purchase price is more than 20 times Beam's Earnings
Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA), a
multiple that comes close to the record 20.8 times EBITDA that
Pernod Ricard paid in 2008 for the maker of Absolut
vodka.
Moody's placed Suntory's A3 rating under review for
downgrade following the announcement of the acquisition, which
is expected to complete by June.
Financial advisers in the deal are Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley for Suntory and Centerview Partners and Credit Suisse
for Beam.
Legal advisers are Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP for
Suntory and Sidley Austin LLP for Beam.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)