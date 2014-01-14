LONDON Jan 14 Banks have been contacted about providing longer-term financing to refinance a jumbo bridge loan that is backing Suntory Holdings Ltd's $16 billion acquisition of Beam Inc, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Suntory said that it would fund the purchase of the US drinks maker with cash and a fully committed financing from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ when it announced the acquisition on Monday.

Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have already been contacted about potentially refinancing BoTM's bridge loan, although details have yet to be determined, the sources said.

Suntory is buying Beam Inc for $13.6 billion in cash plus debt in a $16 billion deal that will make the Japanese company the world's third-largest spirits maker.

The refinancing could be done as a series of co-ordinated bilateral loans from individual banks to Suntory, as a single club loan provided by several relationship banks or as a syndicated loan with a wider distribution to retail banks.

Japanese companies traditionally get far cheaper loan rates from liquid Japanese banks by borrowing on a bilateral basis, and have previously been reluctant to syndicate loans widely.

"Suntory is not keen on syndicated loans. They do not see a point in borrowing when they can get cheaper rates through bilateral loans," one of the sources said.

More banks are expected to join a financing for Suntory however, given the size of the acquisition. Bankers are calling for a large loan for Suntory to be syndicated as international banks are eager to lend to Japanese companies.

Wireless company SoftBank Corp recently raised a jumbo 1.98 trillion yen ($20 billion) loan last September to refinance a bridge loan from December 2012 that backed SoftBank's acquisition of US-based telecom company Sprint Corp, which was the biggest overseas acquisition by a Japanese company.

That loan, which was the biggest-ever syndicated loan raised in Asia Pacific, was syndicated to more than 60 banks.

Suntory's acquisition of Beam is Japan's third-largest overseas acquisition ever, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Suntory is paying $83.50 per share in cash, which represents a 25 percent premium to Beam's closing stock price of $66.97 on Friday.

The purchase price is more than 20 times Beam's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA), a multiple that comes close to the record 20.8 times EBITDA that Pernod Ricard paid in 2008 for the maker of Absolut vodka.

Moody's placed Suntory's A3 rating under review for downgrade following the announcement of the acquisition, which is expected to complete by June.

Financial advisers in the deal are Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley for Suntory and Centerview Partners and Credit Suisse for Beam.

Legal advisers are Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP for Suntory and Sidley Austin LLP for Beam. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)