CAIRO Feb 18 Egypt's central bank said on Tuesday it would allocate 10 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.44 billion) for low-cost housing projects, the bank said in a statement.

The money will be deposited to banks for 20 years at a low interest rate to lend it to citizens who qualify to buy houses at a yearly interest rate of 7-8 percent. ($1 = 6.9611 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)