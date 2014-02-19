ZURICH Feb 19 Prosecutors in Tokyo raided the
local unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis as part of an
investigation into alleged use of manipulated data to promote
its best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan, Kyodo News reported
on Wednesday.
Japan's health ministry filed a criminal complaint against
Novartis's local unit in January, saying it may have violated
the law when it cited studies based on allegedly manipulated
data.
Novartis said at the time that it had implemented corrective
measures. In a brief statement on Wednesday, it said it does not
comment on pending legal matters and would cooperate fully with
the prosecutors' investigation.
Anyone found guilty of exaggerated advertising of drugs in
Japan can be punished with up to two years in prison or a fine
of as much as two million yen ($19,100), or both.
Several Japanese hospitals have stopped offering Diovan
after two universities retracted papers printed in foreign
medical journals on the drug's efficacy for preventing strokes
and heart disease.
Japan is an important market for Novartis, accounting for
around a quarter of Diovan's global sales before the scandal.
Annual sales of Diovan in Japan have topped 100 billion yen
($954 million) since 2005, according to Novartis Pharma.
