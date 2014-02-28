MOSCOW Feb 28 Andriy Paruby, Ukraine's top
security official, accused the Kremlin on Friday of commanding
armed groups in rimea where two airports have been taken over
by armed men.
"These are separate groups ... commanded by the Kremlin,"
Paruby, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council,
told a televised briefing in Kiev.
He said similar actions had been prevented elsewhere in
Ukraine. He said Ukraine could not deploy military forces in
Crimea without introducing a state of emergency.
