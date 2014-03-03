LAGOS, March 3 Nigeria's naira firmed against
the dollar on the interbank market on Monday after the central
bank said it will sell dollars on forward delivery from Monday
in its bid to shore up the domestic currency's value.
The naira strengthened 0.69 percent to 163.70 to the dollar,
up from its 164.85 close on Friday. Traders said a unit of
Chevron sold $42.2 million to some lenders, which also
provided support for the local currency.
Nigeria's central bank has continued to sell dollars onto
the market to support the ailing local currency, which came
under pressure following the suspension of its governor two
weeks ago.