UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
LAURA, Russia, March 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently meeting the head of Ukraine's Paralympic committee, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
He said that Valeriy Sushkevich also met Putin before the start of the Games earlier this month. Ukraine decided to take part despite the Crimea crisis, but threatened to pull out if there is an escalation of violence.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute