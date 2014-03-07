LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Emerging markets hard currency debt
was the best performing fixed-income asset class in February in
spite of growing political tensions in several countries, most
notably Ukraine and Russia.
While the headlines in recent weeks have been anything but
positive, investors are buying the asset class, spurred by
relatively cheap valuations. Institutional investors, in
particular, are back bidding for assets, in contrast to retail
investors that continue to exit emerging markets bond funds.
The latest data from EPFR Global shows that retail accounts
have withdrawn USD3.44bn from hard currency emerging markets
bond funds this year, and more than USD7bn from local currency
accounts.
"Yet despite the outflows, performance in EM FX, credit and
local bonds has been anything but weak over the past two to
three weeks, despite the developing crisis in Ukraine," said
Demetrios Efstathiou, head of CEEMEA strategy at Standard Bank.
"Outflows ought to have caused further weakness and a
continuation of the bear market, but they haven't. I think that
this is because EM FX, rates and credit have become cheap enough
to attract interest from non-dedicated EM investors," he added.
In February the JP Morgan EMBI Global index - which measures
the performance of dollar-denominated emerging markets
sovereigns - tightened by almost 60bp from a spread of 397bp to
340bp. On Friday it was trading at 336bp.
On a total return basis, the index generated a return of
3.22% last month. Meanwhile, JP Morgan's CEMBI Broad Diversified
index, which measures the performance of hard currency corporate
bonds, produced a return of 1.70%.
"Despite all [the problems in Ukraine], emerging market
hard currency debt was the best performing fixed income asset
class during the month of February," said Chris Iggo, CIO, fixed
income, at Axa Investment Managers.
Some observers say the performance needs to be put in
context with that in January, a month in which the EMBI Global
widened by more than 70bp as investors panicked on worries about
rising rates, political scandal in Turkey and sinking
currencies. "January was a swine of a month," said one emerging
markets banker.
EM RECOVERY
But even the escalation of geopolitical tension between
Russia and Ukraine and the possibility of a war in the Crimea
have failed to dent the emerging markets recovery. While
Ukrainian and Russian assets are underperforming - Ukraine's
June 2014 bonds have tumbled eight points this year and Russia's
benchmark 2030 notes are down three points - other credits are
faring much better.
Turkey's CDS spread, for example, has tightened by 40bp over
the past month, while Hungary's is also tighter by 39bp. Their
performance suggests the market views the situation in the
Crimea to be largely contained and these credits are benefiting
from investors switching out of Ukraine and especially Russia.
"We have long advocated that the market was wrongly hiding
in Russia credit after the current account scare from last year
[when US Fed tapering fears led investors to flee certain
markets] and we keep that negative bias at sovereign and
quasi-sovereign levels," said investment firm Finisterre Capital
in a research note this week.
The firm's fund managers also suggested simplistic
categorisation of countries, such as the so-called Fragile Five
- Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey - obscured
understanding of performance.
"Indonesia is now widely accepted to be out of the Fragile
Five vortex, along with India; even Brazil has showed a glimmer
of hope with improving macro-economic figures and stronger
message from policy makers," wrote the firm's fund managers.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker)