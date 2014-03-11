* Shares in Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gain 5 percent, while Tata Power surges 4.1 percent, after Delhi's electricity regulator laid out a plan to pay the utilities for some of the money owed to them by consumers in the Indian capital. * The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will allow units of both companies to recover 80 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) over the next eight years, DERC's Chairman PD Sudhakar told Reuters. * Domestic electricity utilities have long suffered financially as Indians view cheap or free power as a right, not a privilege, leading politicians to keep tariffs low. * Sudhakar said he expects an 8 percent surcharge that DERC had imposed on tariffs two years ago would pay for the reimbursement, but any shortfall could see tariffs rise further in the future. ($1 = 60.8750 rupees) (thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com / thomas.wilkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)