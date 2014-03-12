HELSINKI, March 12 Finnish start-up Next Games
has raised $6 million in funding in the latest of several
venture capital investments in the Nordic country's booming
mobile games industry, the company said on Wednesday.
Founded in 2013 by former employees of Rovio and Supercell,
which are known for their hit games "Angry Birds" and "Clash of
Clans" respectively, Next Games said it was working on a mobile
game based on the U.S. TV series "The Walking Dead." The company
added in a statement it also had a second game in the making.
The money for the so-called series A funding round mainly
came from the United States and Asia, with investors including
venture funds IDG Ventures, IDG Capital and Lowercase Capital.
Entrepreneur Jari Ovaskainen, an early investor in Supercell
which last year sold a 51 percent stake to Japanese mobile
operator SoftBank for $1.5 billion, also took part.
