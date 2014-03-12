SE Asia Stocks-Rise on Wall Street rally, signs of recovery in commodities

By Rushil Dutta April 21 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, tracking gains across Asia as investors took heart from a Wall Street rally on bets of strong earnings and tax reform in the United States. Sentiment was also helped by a recovery in commodity prices. Iron ore and steel futures in China jumped, while Shanghai base metals rose on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets. Crude oil traded steady, but was set